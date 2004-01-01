 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals almost leaving Man Utd for Tottenham & details Liverpool interest

Manchester United almost sold Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 1998 in a move that would changed the course of football history.
Source : 90min