 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's all-time combined XI

A combined XI of players who have featured under Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp during respective spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man City and Liverpool.
Source : 90min