Premier League give verdict on Alexis Mac Allister - Jeremy Doku penalty incident

Referees' chief Howard Webb has insisted VAR was right not to intervene and award a penalty in added time at the end of Liverpool's controversial 1-1 draw with Manchester City earlier this month.
Source : 90min