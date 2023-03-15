Real Madrid vs Liverpool - Champions League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Liverpool head to Spain on Wednesday needing to overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit in their Champions League last 16 tie with Real Madrid.

The Reds have suffered with inconsistency all season. After thrashing Manchester United 7-0, Jurgen Klopp's side fell to a tame defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday to leave them six points off the Premier League's top four.

Real showed their European pedigree in the first game but are well off the La Liga title race pace set by Barcelona, with nine points separating the sides.

With Real looking for simple progression and Liverpool in need of a miracle, here's what you need to know for Wednesday's clash.

Where are Real Madrid vs Liverpool playing?

Location: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu

Santiago Bernabeu Date: Wednesday 15 March

Wednesday 15 March Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

Felix Zwayer (GER) VAR: Marco Fritz (GER)

Real Madrid vs Liverpool H2H Results

Real Madrid: 6 Wins

6 Wins Liverpool: 3 Wins

3 Wins Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Real Madrid: WDLDW

WDLDW Liverpool: LDWWL

READ NEXT

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool on TV and live stream

Real Madrid team news

Carlo Ancelotti is missing both Ferland Mendy and David Alaba at left back. Eduardo Camavinga looked a little uncomfortable playing there against Espanyol, so the more defensively minded Nacho Fernandez may start instead.

Karim Benzema is expected to come into the starting XI to replace Rodrygo in what may be the only other change from the weekend's team, though he has been struggling with an ankle problem in recent weeks.

Real Madrid predicted lineup (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Junior.

Liverpool team news

Manager Klopp may ditch Harvey Elliott and promote stalwart Jordan Henderson back into his starting team. Former Barcelona midfielder Thiago remains out.

Joining the Spain international on the sidelines are Luis Diaz, Joe Gomez, Calvin Ramsay and most likely Naby Keita, who still needs to be assessed.

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool score prediction

Neither Real Madrid nor Liverpool are in solid form right now. Real went three games without a win after coming from 2-0 down to win 5-2 at Anfield last month but did at least beat Espanyol at the weekend.

Liverpool have been much improved defencelessly since that first leg disaster, conceding only one goal - that being Philip Billing's effort in the 1-0 loss at Bournemouth.

The visitors have it all to do to reach the quarter finals but if Vinicius and Benzema are in sharp form, a home victory which extends the aggregate scoreline to a comprehensive thrashing is on the cards.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

On this week's show, Harry Symeou hosts Scott Saunders, Grizz Khan and Hunter Godson. They talk Arsenal's win over Fulham, Liverpool's loss at Bournemouth, Casemiro's red card vs Southampton and more.

If you can't see this embed, click here to watch the video!