Roberto Firmino decides Liverpool future ahead of contract expiry

Roberto Firmino has decided that he will leave Liverpool upon the expiration of his contract this summer, sources have confirmed to 90min.

The Brazilian's future has been a hot topic of discussion on Merseyside this season, particularly with the Reds undergoing a transitional period.

Following the departure of Sadio Mane, blockbuster summer signing Darwin Nunez was expected to be a shoo-in as their new starting centre-forward, but Firmino has outscored the Uruguayan in the Premier League so far this season.

His impressive form ignited belief that Firmino would choose to extend his stay at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp revealing in January that the 31-year-old wanted to sign a new contract.

However, 90min understands that following further talks, Firmino and Liverpool have mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the season.

Firmino's departure will be due to game time, with Liverpool making it clear during negotiations that he would be someway down the pecking order in future.

His decision to leave is similar to Divock Origi's choice to leave Liverpool last summer, heading to Milan on a free transfer in search of more game time.

Firmino first joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim as an attacking midfielder in 2015, though under Klopp's guidance has almost exclusively played as a number nine. He's scored 107 goals in 353 games for the Reds, winning five major trophies.

