 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Ruud van Nistelrooy hits out at 'fake quotes' over Cody Gakpo's 'Man Utd snub'

Ruud van Nistelrooy hits out at the fake quotes attributed to him over Cody Gakpo's move to Liverpool.... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards