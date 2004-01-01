 
Ryan Gravenberch hailed as 'special player' by Pep Lijnders

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders heaps praise on Ryan Gravenberch after his impressive start at Anfield.

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has heaped praise on midfielder Ryan Gravenberch after his hot start to life at Anfield.
Source : 90min