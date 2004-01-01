Stefan Bajcetic reveals season-ending injury

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic has confirmed he will miss the remainder of the campaign after picking up an adductor injury.

The 18-year-old Spaniard only made his debut for the Reds earlier this season but has been widely hailed as one of the team's top performers during a tricky campaign, making 19 appearances in all competitions before suffing the injury.

Bajcetic missed Wednesday's defeat to Real Madrid because of the problem which he has now confessed will rule him out for the entire campaign.

"Unfortunately I’ve picked up an injury that will keep me out until the end of the season," the teenager wrote.

"It’s very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally.

"I would also like to say thank you to you reds for all the support through the season and I assure you I will do my best to be back stronger than ever."

Bajcetic enjoyed an excellent breakout season for Liverpool and has been praised by both fans and teammates alike for him impact in the Reds' midfield.

Mohamed Salah even named Bajcetic as Liverpool's best player since his promotion to the starting lineup in January.

With Jordan Henderson also missing the Real Madrid game and Thiago a long-term absentee, manager Jurgen Klopp had limited options to choose between in midfield and ended up opting for a pairing of Fabinho and James Milner.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came off the bench, with both Naby Keita and Curtis Jones unused substitutes.