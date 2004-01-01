Teams
Reds Latest
Reds News
The Argentinians who have played for Liverpool - ranked
Liverpool are set to confirm the arrival of the sixth Argentinian player in their history. Here's a ranking of the five they've had so far.
Liverpool have already secured one of the best bargain signings of the 2023 summer transfer window.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Trending on the boards
Mac Allister set for medical as transfer expected this week
06 Jun 16:30 - LFC Click, 145 views 0 replies
Any truth to the Mané return rumours?
02 Jun 18:00 - LFC Click, 540 views 3 replies
Players Well Remember In A Season To Forget
01 Jun 15:30 - LFC Click, 211 views 0 replies
End Of Season Finals
31 May 23:35 - redebreck, 6412 views 70 replies
Streaming
30 May 21:32 - redebreck, 626 views 1 replies
