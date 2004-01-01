 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

The Argentinians who have played for Liverpool - ranked

Liverpool are set to confirm the arrival of the sixth Argentinian player in their history. Here's a ranking of the five they've had so far.

Liverpool have already secured one of the best bargain signings of the 2023 summer transfer window.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards