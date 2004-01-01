 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Thomas Frank's Liverpool audition came at the worst possible time

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has been linked with the Liverpool job, but the opening has not come at an opportune time for him.

The first-ever meeting between Thomas Frank and Jurgen Klopp was a rather unorthodox one.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min