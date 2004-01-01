 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Trent Alexander-Arnold 'outstanding' after Liverpool role change

Jordan Henderson admits Trent Alexander-Arnold's role change at Liverpool has delivered some outstanding performances and solidified how the Reds play.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's positional shift has been to key Liverpool's recent upturn in form, captain Jordan Henderson has admitted.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards