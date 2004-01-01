Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals how Liverpool plan to stop Marcus Rashford

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has confessed it will take a team effort to stop Marcus Rashford when Manchester United head to Anfield on Sunday.

Few players in Europe are in better form than Rashford, who has scored ten goals in his last ten Premier League games, and the left-sided forward will hope to keep that level of performance going at Anfield.

It will be Alexander-Arnold's task to stop Rashford, but speaking to Sky Sports, the right-back confessed he'll need more help from his Liverpool teammates to get the job done.

"The only thing that's really changed is he's probably scored a lot more recently but he's the same player, he's always a threat and I'm sure he will be a threat on Sunday," Alexander-Arnold said.

"It will be a tough game but it's one I'm looking forward to and it will be a good test.

"It's difficult [to stop Rashford]. He's a player who's got a lot of weapons in his arsenal but I think it's more of a team effort, it won't be just a one-on-one thing.

"They'll have more than just Marcus going forward, it's a team thing and as long as the team wins on Sunday, that's all I'm bothered about."

The narrative has flipped compared to last season's meeting at Anfield, where Liverpool romped to a 4-0 win thanks to two goals from Mohamed Salah and strikes from both Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane, and Alexander-Arnold knows Liverpool are in for a battle this time around.

"It's not often you beat United 4-0, that was a very good game, we played outstanding," Alexander-Arnold said of that game.

"They're playing really good football, but the games are never easy when you come up against United.

"Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a tough fixture and they've always got a good team and good players, it's never an easy game and I'm sure it won't be easy on Sunday."

