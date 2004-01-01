Trent Alexander-Arnold wades in on Jude Bellingham transfer saga

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken highly of ‘incredible’ Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, who has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Anfield.

Liverpool are one of a few clubs with ambitions to land Bellingham ahead of next season, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also keen on the 19-year-old midfielder.

90min has previously explained that Liverpool are confident they are the player’s preference, although City and Real are each also happy with the case they have presented to the Bellingham camp. Dortmund, meanwhile, are pushing for him to stay until at least 2024.

Bellingham has been considering his options for some time already made clear his desire to Dortmund last year that no decision would be made until 2023. The Bundesliga have respected his wishes and have been patient on the matter.

However, 90min also reported last month that Dortmund are preparing a new contract offer for Bellingham that could see him become their highest paid player of all time. Such a deal would also include a release clause that would likely then facilitate his departure in 2024.

Dortmund, who feel an extra year would benefit Bellingham in the same way it did Erling Haaland, would be prepared to sell Bellingham this coming summer should he not sign the proposed deal.

READ NEXT

Asked by JOE whether it would be nice to have Bellingham at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold replied ‘I suppose, yeah,” with a smile.

“He’s an incredible player, especially for his age. I think deep down only he knows his ceiling, there isn’t really one, he can achieve what he wants to. He’s got everything he needs to go and do that,” the right-back continued.

“He’s just one of those players you enjoy watching. The sky’s the limit for him, he’s an incredible player and an incredible person.”

On this week's edition of TFP, Harry Symeou hosts Grizz Khan, Scott Saunders and Hunter Godson to preview the weekend's Premier League action, including Man Utd's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. If you can't see this embed, click here to watch the video!