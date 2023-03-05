Twitter reacts as Liverpool humiliate Man Utd in 7-0 thrashing

What a game.

What an absolutely outrageous game.

Liverpool recored their biggest win ever over high-flying Man Utd, thumping their arch rivals 7-0 at Anfield.

It was the hosts that made the stronger start to the game and they almost took the lead through Darwin Nunez, but Lisandro Martinez saved the day with a crucial touch.

What an important touch this was from Lisandro Martinez to deny Darwin Nunez 😲#BBCFootball #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/9VvWf3y2dC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 5, 2023

Man Utd grew into the game after that and Marcus Rashford had a big chance to open the scoring just before the half-an-hour mark, but Alisson easily dealt with his effort.

The visitors continued to put pressure on their rivals and looked the more likely side to go into the break ahead, but Gakpo had other ideas.

The Dutchman was played in by a lovely ball from Andy Robertson just before the end of the first half and took one touch to cut inside from the left before curling the ball into the far corner with his second.

Man Utd had the chance to sign him in the summer but opted not to, and the goal reminded everyone of that fact.

Gakpo should be sitting on our bench with Elanga and that, but the Glazers didn’t want to pay PSV 25p for him. — ًEl. (@UtdEIIis) March 5, 2023

Erik ten Hag watching Cody Gakpo score against Man United after failing to sign him pic.twitter.com/04x5JjfkBq — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 5, 2023

Rashford's excellent form in 2023 had eased the pain of missing on Gakpo for the Old Trafford faithful, but he was struggling to continue that form, barely getting involved in the first half.

Marcus Rashford had fewer touches (14) than any other player on the pitch in the first half at Anfield.#LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/EM2OylLS0r — Squawka (@Squawka) March 5, 2023

Erik ten Hag's side started the second half still very much in with a chance of taking all three points, but that changed after just two minutes.

Some poor defending led to the ball falling to Harvey Elliott inside the box and he crossed it to Darwin Nunez who made no mistake, heading in from close range.

Really sloppy from United again. Shaw poor concession, Casemiro easily brushed off, Varane ineffective, nobody picking up Nunez.



Two forwards United tracked as signings scoring against them.#MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) March 5, 2023

Things had gone from bad to worse for the Red Devils, and went from worse to even worse just three minutes later as they began to fall apart.

Gakpo picked up the ball in his own half and played in Mohamed Salah before making his way into the box - some excellent work from the Egyptian saw the ball end up back with the 23-year-old who delicately dinked the ball over David De Gea from a tight angle.

After his slow start to life in England, fans of the team he'd just scored his second against were claiming they were glad to miss out on him, but they were eating their words now.

I’m sorry Gakpo, you’ve made your point. I wasn’t familiar with your game — Trey (@UTDTrey) March 5, 2023

Cody Gakpo's game by numbers vs. Man Utd:



42 touches

8 duels won

4 touches in opp. box

3 x possession won

3 passes into final ⅓

3 passes into opp. box

3 fouls won

3 shots

2 shots on target

2 goals



Anfield salutes you. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/AYwdKATNsa — Squawka (@Squawka) March 5, 2023

4 goals in his last 5 Premier League games for Liverpool.



Where are those Cody Gakpo doubters now?



What a player! pic.twitter.com/4avfYW9co5 — Dutch Football 🇳🇱 (@FootballOranje_) March 5, 2023

After a brief lull, the floodgates opened shortly after the hour mark when Salah got a deserved goal to make it 4-0.

He and Nunez then both got their second of the game, at which point Jamie Carragher posted a selfie that summed up the moods of the two clubs and their fans perfectly.

The only thing that could make the night better for those supporting the winning team would be a goal for Roberto Firmino in his first match after it was confirmed that he'd leave the club at the end of the season.

You can probably guess what happened next...

Two days after it's reported Firmino's leaving Liverpool, he scores their SEVENTH goal against Manchester United.



Legend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/qz0W5von7d — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 5, 2023

Bobby Firmino makes it 7-0 and secures Liverpool's biggest ever win over Manchester United. What a special moment for Firmino after telling #LFC he's leaving at the end of the season.🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/cPIxr7A9gF — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) March 5, 2023

Roberto Firmino. That's the tweet. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 5, 2023

The final whistle would've been sweet relief for Ten Hag, who suffered the heaviest defeat of his managerial career.

Whether the game truly turns the tide on Liverpool's disappointing season remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: with Nunez and Gakpo in their ranks, their future is bright.