Twitter reacts as Real Madrid humiliate Liverpool in the Champions League

The Champions League never disappoints. Ever.
Liverpool looked to be flying to an emphatic victory but were well and truly Real Madrid-ed as Carlo Ancelotti's men secured a whopping 5-2 victory in one of the most entertaining games you're ever likely to watch.
The fun started after just a few minutes as Darwin Nunez's audacious little flick found the back of the net.
The action picked up just a few minutes later, but not how you'd expect.
Thibaut Courtois forgot how to use his legs and gifted the ball right to Mohamed Salah, who gleefully poked the ball into an empty net to take advantage of a rare error from the Real Madrid stopper.
A glorious strike by Vinicius Junior followed soon after, with Real's comeback getting started in stupendous fashion.
And just as Courtois' error was starting to fade from memory, Alisson went and committed his own howler.
Liverpool's stopper fluffed a clearance and passed the ball right at Vinicius, who couldn't believe his luck as the rebound trickled over the line.
Liverpool scored early in the first half but the roles were reversed after the break as Real Madrid took the lead just two minutes into the second 45.
Eder Militao stooped low to head home from a free-kick, setting the tone for a dominant half of football.
Karim Benzema then added a fourth, poking a tame effort into the unfortunate Joe Gomez and watching on as Alisson couldn't react in time.
Gomez felt Benzema's wrath for that goal, and then it was Virgil van Dijk's turn.
The Dutchman looked nothing close to his former self as Vinicius drove towards him and slipped through Benzema, who sat Alisson down once again before keeping his composure to slot home a fifth.
Safe to say, it was a bad day at the office for Liverpool.
