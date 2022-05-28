UEFA to refund Liverpool fans who attended 2022 Champions League final

UEFA have confirmed that they will refund Liverpool fans who attended last season's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

The occasion at the Stade de France was marred by French authorities firing tear gas at Liverpool supporters outside the ground without good reason, with an independent report commissioned by UEFA revealing that only fans' calmness prevented a 'mass fatality catastrophe'.

In an unprecedented move, UEFA have announced that refunds will be issued to Liverpool fans who were at the Champions League final.

A statement read: "UEFA will implement a special refund scheme for fans who were most affected when accessing Stade de France on 28 May 2022.

"Refunds will be available to all fans with tickets for gates A, B, C, X, Y and Z where the most difficult circumstances were reported. In addition, all fans who according to the access control data did nor enter the. stadium before 21:00 CET (the originally scheduled kick-off time) or who were not able to enter the stadium at all, will be eligible for a refund.

"Finally, UEFA will offer refunds to all fans who purchased accessibility tickets along with those of their accompanying persons."

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis added: "We have taken into account a huge number of views expressed both publicly and privately and we believe we have devised a scheme that is comprehensive and fair.

"We value the input from the Liverpool FC supporter organisations Spirit of Shankly (SoS) and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association (LDSA) as well as the open and transparent dialogue throughout this period.

"We recognise the negative experiences of those supporters on the day and with this scheme we will refund fans who had bought tickets and who were the most affected by the difficulties in accessing the stadium."