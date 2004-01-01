Van Dijk sends thoughts and prayers to victory parade crash victims Last Updated : 27-May-2025 by LFC Online

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has posted to social media following Monday's horrific incident at the end of the victory parade in the city centre.

His story on Instagram simply read:

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are all with you.??"

Dozens of people were injured, 27 needed hospital treatment and two are in a serious condition after a man drove his car through fans attending the parade.

A 53-year-old man, believed to be the driver, has been arrested in connection with the incident and police are asking the public not to speculate on the reasons for the attack while investigations are ongoing.