Virgil van Dijk comments on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool future

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has fielded questions regarding the future of manager Jurgen Klopp.

After coming to within two wins of an unprecedented quadruple last season, the Reds' standards have slipped this campaign.

They currently sit seventh in the Premier League standings and are facing an early elimination from the Champions League after losing 5-2 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Despite penning a two-year extension last year, reports have suggested that Klopp could either walk away from Liverpool or face the sack if results don't improve fast.

Speaking to Sky Germany at The Best FIFA awards, Van Dijk was asked whether he is 'optimistic' about working with Klopp at Liverpool next season.

"Of course!" Van Dijk replied. "Jurgen Klopp is the boss & that doesn’t change. I‘m very happy with him. He‘s very happy at Liverpool.

"Hopefully better times are coming again. That’s we are working for."

Pledgeball's Katie Cross & Canaries Trust's Sarah Greaves join Shebahn Aherne to have football's climate conversation about the success of Green Football Weekend. If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Van Dijk was named to FIFPRO's Men's World 11 for 2022, featuring alongside Manchester United's Casemiro and Manchester City trio Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Joao Cancelo as representatives from the Premier League.

As the captain of Netherlands, Van Dijk was also allowed to vote on the awards. He selected Lionel Messi in first, teammate Mohamed Salah in second and Karim Benzema in third for the men's main prize.

For the goalkeeper award, Van Dijk voted for Liverpool's Alisson in first, Ederson in second and Yassine Bounou in third. His picks for the coach award were Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Lionel Scaloni.