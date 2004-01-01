 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Virgil van Dijk tips teammate to replace Roberto Firmino

Virgil van Dijk has backed Cody Gakpo to fill the void left by the departing Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk has backed his Netherlands international teammate Cody Gakpo to replace the outgoing Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's attack.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards