What cars do Liverpool players drive? Last Updated : 23-Feb-2025 by

Liverpool players have been known to drive some of the flashiest cars on the road over the years.

Egyptian King Mohamed Salah can be seen in an Aston Martin DBS, Dominik Szoboslai and Andy Robertson drive much more sensible Range Rovers.

Joe Gomez has the customary footballer choice of a Lamborghini Urus, Cody Gakpo is rocking an Audi RS Q8, while Ibrahima Konate surprises us all with his choice - a VW Golf!

Book a Driving Experience with Trackdays.co.uk, the UK's number one booking site for track days and driving experience events.