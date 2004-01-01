 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Why Liverpool have signed Ryan Gravenberch

What Ryan Gravenberch offers Liverpool and when he can make his debut for the club after completing a £34m transfer from Bayern Munich

The 2023 summer transfer window has been one of the most transformative in Liverpool's modern history.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min