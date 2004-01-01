Will Darwin Nunez play vs Wolves? Latest Liverpool team news

Premier League enjoyers were treated to an absolute spectacle on a rare instalment of Saturday Night Football last weekend.

Liverpool's goalless stalemate at Selhurst Park was an instant classic, reminiscent of their unforgettable 3-3 draw that derailed the Reds' title charge in 2014.

In all seriousness, Saturday's bout was a drab affair; one that further depicted the Reds' demise in the wake of their continental humbling. Still, the draw extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to three games, and the table will look a little rosier should they pick up three points on home soil against Wolves.

Here's the latest Liverpool team news ahead of Wednesday's game.

Liverpool suspension news vs Wolves

No Liverpool players are suspended for Wednesday's game at Anfield.

The accumulation of ten yellow cards before the 32nd gameweek will garner a two-match suspension, but Fabinho, who has picked up the most Premier League bookings among the Liverpool squad, has notched just four yellow cards.

Liverpool injury news vs Wolves

There are major doubts over Darwin Nunez's status for this midweek clash after the forward aggravated the shoulder injury he picked up in the victory over Newcastle.

The Uruguayan started Liverpool's Champions League tie against Real Madrid, but he missed Saturday's stalemate and is unlikely to start on Wednesday.

Joe Gomez is also expected to miss out after he picked up a muscle injury ahead of the trip to Palace. Thiago Alcantara, Calvin Ramsay, and Luis Diaz also remain sidelined.

On a brighter note, Ibrahima Konate has returned to full training following a prolonged absence and is believed to be considered available for selection. The Frenchman could partner Virgil van Dijk at the back on Wednesday.

Arthur Melo is also back in contention, but he almost certainly won't start against Wolves.

When will Darwin Nunez be back for Liverpool?

The good news for Liverpool fans is that the injury to Darwin Nunez only appears to be a knock rather than anything serious.

Shoulder problems can be really awkward ones to heal, but scans would have revealed a major issue by now, so it is unlikely the striker will be out for long.

Jurgen Klopp said: “Darwin against Newcastle when he fouled [Kieran] Trippier... yeah, his shoulder, then it was OK with an injection against Madrid because there’s no structural damage,

"It’s very painful, but the day after the Madrid game he got another knock there and after the game he couldn’t move the arm at all. So, we have to see how long that will take but that was the reason [he didn't play against Palace]."