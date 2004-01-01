Wolves set to offer Ruben Neves new contract but future far from certain

Wolves are set to offer influential midfielder Ruben Neves a new contract in an attempt to tie his long-term future to the club, 90min understands.

Neves has been a Wolves player since 2017 when he surprisingly traded Porto and Champions League football for the second tier Championship.

But the 26-year-old has had a major role in establishing Wolves as a Premier League club and even helped them reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2019/20.

However, Neves’ long-term future has been uncertain for some time and remains so now. His last contract extension was signed way back in 2018 and will expire at the end of next season, meaning he is just over four months away from entering the final year of that deal.

Even with a fresh offer coming, 90min understands that agent Jorge Mendes has made it clear to a number of suitors that Neves is prepared to leave Molineux this coming summer.

Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham are the Premier League clubs who have asked to be kept informed of the situation as it develops. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also watching.

Neves will soon play his 250th game for Wolves. He has missed only one of the club’s Premier League games so far this season – the result of a yellow card accumulation – and has captained the team for much of the campaign as well.

But with Wolves struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table this season and Neves no closer to returning to the Champions League – or indeed any European competition at this stage – a new challenge potentially awaits.

