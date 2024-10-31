If you're tired and you're weary

And your heart skips a beat

You'll get your fucking head kicked in

If you walk down Heyworth Street

If you come to The Albert

You'll hear our famous noise

Get out you Everton bastards

We're the Billy Shankly Boys



We're the boys from The Kop

We're loyal and we're true

And when we play the Everton

We're ready for a do

To the cry of "No Surrender"

You'll hear our famous noise

Get out you Everton bastards

We're the Billy Shankly Boys