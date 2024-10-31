If you're tired and you're weary
And your heart skips a beat
You'll get your fucking head kicked in
If you walk down Heyworth Street
If you come to The Albert
You'll hear our famous noise
Get out you Everton bastards
We're the Billy Shankly Boys
We're the boys from The Kop
We're loyal and we're true
And when we play the Everton
We're ready for a do
To the cry of "No Surrender"
You'll hear our famous noise
Get out you Everton bastards
We're the Billy Shankly Boys
Billy Shankly Boys
If you're tired and you're weary