Wednesday Transfer Gossip -
Transfer rumour round-up for Wednesday. - 21-May-2025
Surprise Bayer Leverkusen reaction as Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool links grow -
Bayer Leverkusen director Fernardo Carro responds to Liverpool's interest in Jeremie Frimpong. - 15-May-2025
Liverpool hold shock Florian Wirtz talks during Man City transfer visit -
Liverpool reportedly met with Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz during his visit to Man City. - 15-May-2025
Liverpool's 'transfer priority' clashes with Jeremie Frimpong progress -
Liverpool are thought to be close to a deal for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, but a report has claimed t - 14-May-2025
Real Madrid already plotting next Trent Alexander-Arnold-style raid on Liverpool -
Liverpool fans are still reeling from confirmation that Trent Alexander-Arnold is imminently leaving Anfield, but Real M - 14-May-2025
Rayan Cherki drops major transfer hint after Premier League enquiries -
Lyon winger Rayan Cherki has dropped a major hint about the club he most wants to join this summer, amid interest from a - 13-May-2025
Real Madrid near Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer agreement with Liverpool -
Real Madrid are close to an agreement to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for the Club World Cup. - 13-May-2025
Luis Diaz drops major transfer update amid Barcelona links -
Luis Diaz has opened up about his Liverpool future after unrelenting links with a Barcelona transfer. - 13-May-2025
Liverpool 'on the verge' of signing €40m Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement -
Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. - 13-May-2025
'Deal with it' - Virgil van Dijk delivers firm response to Trent Alexander-Arnold boos -
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk addressed the awkward topic of Trent Alexander-Arnold getting booed by the Anfield cro - 12-May-2025
Arne Slot makes Trent Alexander-Arnold selection decision after Anfield boos -
Arne Slot confirms his team selection plans for Trent Alexander-Arnold after he was booed by Liverpool fans. - 12-May-2025
Slot reacts to Trent boos -
Arne Slot gives his reaction to fans booing Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield on Sunday. - 12-May-2025