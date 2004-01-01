Latest Liverpool football news

Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas reveals touching tattoo dedicated to Diogo Jota Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas reveals touching tattoo dedicated to Diogo Jota - Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas unveils a touching tattoo in memory of Diogo Jota, featuring the message “Wish you were here - 25-Jul-2025
Premier League transfer gossip Premier League transfer gossip - Round-up of all the latest transfer talk. - 16-Jul-2025
Liverpool one step closer to Guehi deal Liverpool one step closer to Guehi deal - Latest from Anfield... - 01-Jul-2025
Liverpool keen on Palace defender Liverpool keen on Palace defender - More possible summer signings at Anfield. - 20-Jun-2025
Alisson's new Ferrari Alisson's new Ferrari - Liverpool keeper looks good in red... - 19-Jun-2025
What will Wirtz's shirt number be? What will Wirtz's shirt number be? - Deal nearly done. - 15-Jun-2025
Caoimhin Kelleher transforms future of boyhood club with £18m Brentford transfer Caoimhin Kelleher transforms future of boyhood club with £18m Brentford transfer - Caoimhin Kelleher joins Brentford in an £18m deal, becoming first-choice goalkeeper – and securing a record-breaking £2. - 06-Jun-2025
Al-Nassr want Diaz Al-Nassr want Diaz - Luis Diaz is in demand. - 30-May-2025
Tuesday Premier League transfer gossip Tuesday Premier League transfer gossip - A round-up of all the latest rumours doing the rounds on Tuesday. - 27-May-2025
Van Dijk sends thoughts and prayers to victory parade crash victims Van Dijk sends thoughts and prayers to victory parade crash victims - Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk takes to social media... - 27-May-2025
Friday Transfer Rumours Friday Transfer Rumours - Latest Premier League transfer gossip... - 23-May-2025
Wednesday Transfer Gossip Wednesday Transfer Gossip - Transfer rumour round-up for Wednesday. - 21-May-2025
Surprise Bayer Leverkusen reaction as Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool links grow Surprise Bayer Leverkusen reaction as Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool links grow - Bayer Leverkusen director Fernardo Carro responds to Liverpool's interest in Jeremie Frimpong. - 15-May-2025
Liverpool hold shock Florian Wirtz talks during Man City transfer visit Liverpool hold shock Florian Wirtz talks during Man City transfer visit - Liverpool reportedly met with Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz during his visit to Man City. - 15-May-2025
Liverpool's 'transfer priority' clashes with Jeremie Frimpong progress Liverpool's 'transfer priority' clashes with Jeremie Frimpong progress - Liverpool are thought to be close to a deal for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, but a report has claimed t - 14-May-2025
Real Madrid already plotting next Trent Alexander-Arnold-style raid on Liverpool Real Madrid already plotting next Trent Alexander-Arnold-style raid on Liverpool - Liverpool fans are still reeling from confirmation that Trent Alexander-Arnold is imminently leaving Anfield, but Real M - 14-May-2025
Rayan Cherki drops major transfer hint after Premier League enquiries Rayan Cherki drops major transfer hint after Premier League enquiries - Lyon winger Rayan Cherki has dropped a major hint about the club he most wants to join this summer, amid interest from a - 13-May-2025
Real Madrid near Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer agreement with Liverpool Real Madrid near Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer agreement with Liverpool - Real Madrid are close to an agreement to sign Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for the Club World Cup. - 13-May-2025
Luis Diaz drops major transfer update amid Barcelona links Luis Diaz drops major transfer update amid Barcelona links - Luis Diaz has opened up about his Liverpool future after unrelenting links with a Barcelona transfer. - 13-May-2025
Liverpool 'on the verge' of signing €40m Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement Liverpool 'on the verge' of signing €40m Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement - Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. - 13-May-2025
'Deal with it' - Virgil van Dijk delivers firm response to Trent Alexander-Arnold boos 'Deal with it' - Virgil van Dijk delivers firm response to Trent Alexander-Arnold boos - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk addressed the awkward topic of Trent Alexander-Arnold getting booed by the Anfield cro - 12-May-2025
Arne Slot makes Trent Alexander-Arnold selection decision after Anfield boos Arne Slot makes Trent Alexander-Arnold selection decision after Anfield boos - Arne Slot confirms his team selection plans for Trent Alexander-Arnold after he was booed by Liverpool fans. - 12-May-2025
Slot reacts to Trent boos Slot reacts to Trent boos - Arne Slot gives his reaction to fans booing Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield on Sunday. - 12-May-2025