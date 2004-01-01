Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas reveals touching tattoo dedicated to Diogo Jota - Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas unveils a touching tattoo in memory of Diogo Jota, featuring the message “Wish you were here - 25-Jul-2025

Premier League transfer gossip - Round-up of all the latest transfer talk. - 16-Jul-2025

Liverpool one step closer to Guehi deal - Latest from Anfield... - 01-Jul-2025

Liverpool keen on Palace defender - More possible summer signings at Anfield. - 20-Jun-2025

Alisson's new Ferrari - Liverpool keeper looks good in red... - 19-Jun-2025

Caoimhin Kelleher transforms future of boyhood club with £18m Brentford transfer - Caoimhin Kelleher joins Brentford in an £18m deal, becoming first-choice goalkeeper – and securing a record-breaking £2. - 06-Jun-2025

Caoimhin Kelleher transforms future of boyhood club with £18 million Brentford transfer - Caoimhin Kelleher joins Brentford in an £18 million deal, becoming first-choice goalkeeper – and securing a record-break - 06-Jun-2025

Al-Nassr want Diaz - Luis Diaz is in demand. - 30-May-2025

Tuesday Premier League transfer gossip - A round-up of all the latest rumours doing the rounds on Tuesday. - 27-May-2025

Van Dijk sends thoughts and prayers to victory parade crash victims - Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk takes to social media... - 27-May-2025