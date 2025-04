Just Can't Get Enough - Luis Suarez Last Updated : 31-Oct-2024 by LFC Online

His name is Suarez, he wears the famous Red

I just can't get enough, I just can't get enough

When he scores a volley or when he scores a head

I just cant get enough, I just can't get enough

He scores a goal and the Kop go wild

And I just can't seem to get enough Suarez

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Do-do-do-do-do-do-do

Luis Suarez!