5 realistic replacements for Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk is yet to extend his Liverpool contract and the Reds may well need a replacement this summer. Here are five realistic options for filling the void.
Source : 90min
|
EFL Cup Final Match Thread: Liverpool v Newcastle
02:05 - Kev0909, 33 views 298 replies
|
Slots Summer Squad Rebuild 2025/26
02:01 - Kev0909, 17 views 58 replies
|
Other games - March 2025
01:06 - Steveo, 26 views 289 replies
|
Match Thread : PSG v Liverpool
16-Mar-2025 - CCTV, 26 views 353 replies
|
Liverpool 11 V Newcastle league cup final
16-Mar-2025 - Nineteenx, 10 views 20 replies