 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Alessandro Del Piero had Golazo crew in tears with Jamie Carragher impression

Alessandro Del Piero did a hilarious impression of Jamie Carragher filling in for him on the desk during the CBS Sports Golazo show last night for Champions League coverage.
Source : 90min