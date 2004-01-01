 
Alexis Mac Allister pleads with Liverpool over Salah, Alexander-Arnold & Van Dijk contracts

Alexis Mac Allister urges Liverpool to agree new contracts with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Source : 90min