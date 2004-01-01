 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Alexis Mac Allister reveals differences between Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder has revealed the key differences between Arne Slot and former manager Jurgen Klopp, stating that there is more "structure" under the new boss.
Source : 90min