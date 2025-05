Al-Nassr want Diaz Last Updated : 30-May-2025 by LFC Online

Luis Diaz has been added to the list of potential signings at Al-Nassr.

The 28-year-old Colombian forward has two years left on his current deal at Liverpool with no agreement yet on an extension to the terms signed when he was bought from Porto for an initial fee of £37.5 million.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Diaz, but it is understood there is genuine interest from Al-Nassr as they look to mount a Saudi Pro League title challenge after finishing third this season.