Andy Robertson apologises after 'sucker-punched' Scotland exit Euro 2024

Scotland captain Andy Robertson apologised to the nation after being knocked out of Euro 2024 on Sunday night, with the Tartan Army losing 1-0 to Hungary late on in Stuttgart.
Source : 90min