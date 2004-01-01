Arne Slot confirms right-back plan for West Ham visit after Curtis Jones experiment

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley have both spent time on the treatment table for Liverpool, forcing Curtis Jones to play at right-back against Fulham.
Source : 90min
Fingers crossed the Fulham result ends up being a blessing in disguise…
21:09 - LFC-DPG, 13 views 20 replies
The Three Amigos
18:47 - buck3y3nut, 33 views 691 replies
Tiredness or pressure or both ?
18:45 - Daffydd, 2 views 1 replies
Mo Salah
18:43 - Insidious, 14 views 14 replies
Slots Summer Squad Rebuild 2025/26
13:03 - Kev0909, 25 views 186 replies