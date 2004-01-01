Arne Slot explains why Mohamed Salah is heading towards unwanted Liverpool landmark

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool season has been littered with impressive milestones, yet the team's talisman is in danger of bringing up an unwanted landmark.
Source : 90min
|
Match Thread: Fulham v Liverpool
15:57 - Nineteenx, 4 views 4 replies
|
Half-way there - let's breathe and reflect.
15:29 - miller0863, 17 views 63 replies
|
Liverpool starting 11 V Fulham
15:25 - Steveo, 8 views 10 replies
|
Other games - April 2025
14:47 - Steveo, 21 views 85 replies
|
Liverpool Transfer Links
14:21 - CCTV, 24 views 145 replies