Arne Slot names 28-player Liverpool pre-season tour squad

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has named a 28-player squad for the start of the club's pre-season tour of the United States, with a friendly against Real Betis in Pittsburgh scheduled for Friday.
Source : 90min