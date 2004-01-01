 
Atalanta send warning to Liverpool & Juventus over Teun Koopmeiners transfer

Atalanta director Luca Percassi has insisted that the club 'does not need to sell' star midfielder Teun Koopmeiners amid Liverpool and Juventus interest.
Source : 90min