 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Brighton pushing to complete James Milner transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion believe they are close to securing a deal to sign James Milner on a free transfer from Liverpool, with his contract at Anfield expiring in the summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion are working to complete a deal to sign James Milner when his Liverpool contract expires this summer, 90min understands.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards