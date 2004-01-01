Cody Gakpo reveals favoured Liverpool position

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has admitted he enjoys seeing more of the ball when he plays in a central position, but insists he is happy as long as he is playing at all.

Gakpo predominantly played on the left wing for former club PSV Eindhoven prior to completing a £44m transfer in January. But his versatility, having played all across the front line in recent years, promised to give Liverpool plenty of options to use him.

Since arriving at Anfield, the 23-year-old has often played through the middle, which has shifted £85m striker Darwin Nunez onto the left flank instead.

Speaking at the end of December, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggested that Gakpo’s preference might actually be to start on the left. But that seems not to be the case after all.

“I’ve been asked a lot before what my favourite position is,” the player told UEFA.com.

“In the last three seasons, I’ve mostly played on the left. But during the World Cup, I also played more in the middle as a No.10.

“I think it’s just important that I play. When I play down the middle, I get more chances to move forward with the ball. That’s maybe less the case when I play on the left, but it’s not really a preference that I have. I’m just happy to play.”

Still only a few weeks into his Liverpool career, Gakpo leads the line once again for Liverpool as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday.

Nunez had been a doubt for the game but also starts on the left.

On this edition of Talking Transfers, part of the 90min podcast network, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth discuss Mauricio Pochettino turning down Chelsea, Leeds and West Ham's manager situation, Mason Mount links to Liverpool, Man City's interest in Declan Rice. If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!