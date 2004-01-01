Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as sloppy Reds drop points again

Liverpool looked unconvincing at the back once again as they slumped to a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

The Reds had the odd glimpse of goal but looked nowhere near good enough and came close to handing out even more gifts following the defensive calamities in the recent defeat to Real Madrid.

It was, however, a positive first few minutes for Liverpool and Mohamed Salah threatened to open the scoring with a low drive that ended up comfortably wide of the post.

Jean-Philippe Mateta nearly pounced on a poor backpass from Trent Alexander-Arnold but some quick reflexes from Alisson ensured the Frenchman couldn't get enough on his lobbed effort.

Diogo Jota sent a fierce volley goalwards soon after but the effort was straight into the hands of Vicente Guaita in the Palace net, before Alexander-Arnold's free-kick hit the surprised head of Jordan Henderson and flew away from goal when it seemed destined for the top corner.

Palace's pressure mounted as the half ticked on and Naby Keita's deflection from a cross had hearts in mouths as it fizzed narrowly wide of Alisson's post, seconds before Mateta struck the bar after Alexander-Arnold was caught out once again.

There was still time for another defensive error from Joel Matip before the half was up, with Liverpool looking woefully shaky once again.

Liverpool brought energy to start the second half and Salah curled a delicious effort towards the top corner but could only watch as the ball crashed against the bar.

However, things dropped off after that and the next real sight of goal came ten minutes from time as Cody Gakpo beat Guaita to a ball and sent a chipped effort towards goal, but the Dutchman's strike ended up wide of the post.

Palace held on to secure a fourth consecutive home draw but will be left ruing their missed opportunities in the first half.

Crystal Palace player ratings (4-2-3-1)

GK: Vicente Guaita - 6/10 - Comfortable whenever he was called upon.

RB: Nathaniel Clyne - 6/10 - Shown a harsh yellow card for a challenge on Jota that didn't really look that bad.

CB: Joachim Andersen - 7/10 - Had to be alert to keep up with Gakpo but made that look relatively simple.

CB: Marc Guehi - 7/10 - Equally as composed and went close with a first-half header that would have been chalked off for offside anyway.

LB: Tyrick Mitchell - 6/10 - Great energy down his side of the pitch. Kept Salah pretty quiet.

DM: Albert Sambi Lokonga - 7/10 - Real energy in midfield as he came out on top against Liverpool's trio.

DM: Cheikh Doucoure - 7/10 - Destructive tackling to stop Liverpool from getting anything going in midfield.

RM: Michael Olise - 7/10 - A real threat on the right. Some glorious balls into the box which deserved so much more.

AM: Jordan Ayew - 6/10 - A typically scrappy performance with a lot of energy that unnerved Liverpool's midfield.

LM: Jeffrey Schlupp - 7/10 - Excellent pressing. Gave Alexander-Arnold nightmares.

ST: Jean-Philippe Mateta - 6/10 - Found himself in some excellent positions and will be livid not to have scored.

Substitutes

Odsonne Edouard (71' for Mateta) - 6/10 - A nice threat with limited service.

Ebere Eze (71' for Schlupp) - 6/10 - Dangerous when given the chance to run.

Manager

Patrick Vieira - 7/10 - Questions will be asked as to why Eze and Edouard weren't given more minutes, but Vieira still set his side up to secure a comfortable point. Can't really aegue.

Liverpool player ratings (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson - 6/10 - Much calmer after his nervy showing against Real Madrid.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4/10 - Some real defensive howlers which would have led to goals on any other day.

CB: Joel Matip - 4/10 - Looked uncomfortable against Palace's press. Made a big error of his own.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - 6/10 - Maintained his composure when most of the players around him didn't.

LB: Andy Robertson - 5/10 - Some nice attacking runs which were usually followed by failed crosses.

DM: Jordan Henderson - 4/10 - Failed to assert himself whatsoever. Another who looked really unsettled by Palace's energy. Blocked what looked like it could have been a worldie from Alexander-Arnold.

CM: Naby Keita - 4/10 - Offered nothing on a rare start which should probably become even rarer after this one.

CM: James Milner - 5/10 - Can't fault his effort but can fault about everything else.

RW: Mohamed Salah - 6/10 - Had a bright start which faded remarkably quickly. Some dangerous runs in the second half but never really looked like making anything happen.

ST: Cody Gakpo - 5/10 - Still feels uncomfortable in this central role. Didn't get much out of Andersen and Guehi.

LW: Diogo Jota - 5/10 - Buzzed around with his typical energy but still looks short of his pre-injury form.

Substitutes

Harvey Elliott (46' for Keita) - 6/10 - Brought an energy upgrade when needed.

Fabinho (71' for Alexander-Arnold) - 4/10 - Didn't offer anything positive. Perhaps fortunate not to pick up two yellow cards.

Roberto Firmino (71' for Jota) - 5/10 - Not a presence in the box. Didn't help where needed.

Stefan Bajcetic (84' for Gakpo) - N/A

Manager

Jurgen Klopp - 4/10 - Some strange selection decisions and even more bizarre substitutions. Loyalty to certain senior players could easily by Klopp's downfall.

Player of the match - Cheikh Doucoure (Crystal Palace)