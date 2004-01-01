 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Dominik Szoboszlai hits out at medical treatment of Barnabas Varga after horror injury

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai was furious with the lack of swift medical attention Barnabas Varga received after his horror injury against Scotland.
Source : 90min