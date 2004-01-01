Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Final 2022/23 Champions League top scorer standings
Tweet
Here is the top scorers list for the 2022/23 Champions League campaign, featuring Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski.
The 2022/23 Champions League has come to a close.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
A sneak peek inside the new Anfield Road stand
13 Jun 12:50 - LFC Click, 32 views 0 replies
Ox set for Villa move
11 Jun 14:40 - LFC Click, 113 views 0 replies
Global fan base of different clubs.
11 Jun 12:16 - faridtoxteth, 880 views 15 replies
Another new midfielder incoming?
10 Jun 17:10 - LFC Click, 271 views 0 replies
Liverpool linked with French defender
10 Jun 14:10 - LFC Click, 334 views 3 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards