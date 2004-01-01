Harvey Elliott reaffirms Liverpool future plans after Lille winner

Harvey Elliott's Liverpool future had been questioned but the 21-year-old has been steadfast in his desire to remain at his boyhood club.
The 21-year-old replaced the injured Curtis Jones at the halfway point of Liverpool's Champions League encounter with Lille on Wednesday with the Reds one-nil up thanks to Mohamed Salah's 22nd goal of the season.
Elliott's future was called into question earlier this month, amid reported interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Borussia Dortmund, but he downplayed talk that he could leave Anfield in the build-up to Wednesday's game even though he's been on the periphary of Arne Slot's squad.
And after his match-winning contribution, Elliott doubled-down on his stance and confirmed that he won't be leaving Liverpool anytime soon.
"I think it’s pretty clear to be honest... I’m not leaving. I said it in an interview the other day, this is my team," Elliott told Amazon Prime. "This is my club, I’m a massive fan and we are in a great position this season. Without saying anything on social media... I didn’t really see all the stuff but it’s just a few things that my friends have said to me and calling me up left, right and centre asking if I’m going here or here.
"It’s always going to happen in January, especially after being out for a long time and not really playing as much as I want to. But that’s football."
Source : 90min