How Liverpool failed to agree new Trent Alexander-Arnold contract extension

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reported to have turned down a new Liverpool contract that would have come with a "significant" pay rise, underlining that money wasn't the motivating factor behind his decision to leave Anfield this summer.
Source : 90min
|
