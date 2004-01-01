 
'I like him a lot' - Dominik Szobozslai raves about Liverpool youngster

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has spoken glowingly about emerging youngster Trey Nyoni, who impressed with his performance against Real Betis during pre-season.
Source : 90min