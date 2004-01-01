'I'm not silly' - Liverpool star admits desire to leave Anfield

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has confirmed he is prepared to leave Liverpool this summer in search of regular minutes.
Kelleher has been with Liverpool since 2015 but, since breaking into the senior setup in 2019, has operated as cover for Alisson and been restricted to just 47 career appearances as a result.
Last season brought 26 outings as Alisson battled injury and Kelleher confirmed to The Athletic he has no desire to spend another season behind the Brazilian in the pecking order at Anfield.
"It was the first time in my career that I’d had a spell like that and I loved it," he reflected. "I thrived on it. I'd been waiting for a moment like that. It was a massive opportunity for me to be Liverpool's No 1 for that long.
"It was my time to show the level I believe I can perform at and the level people at the club think I'm able to play at. I proved that I'm good enough to play in the Premier League - I'm comfortable there. I've always had that belief in myself. Proving it to people was satisfying.