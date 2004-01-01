 
'It's not nonsense' - Ryan Gravenberch responds to criticism of complacency

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has insisted he is not concerned by criticism of his 'nonchalance' on the pitch following such claims from Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.
Source : 90min