Jurgen Klopp confirms devastating Joel Matip knee injury

Jurgen Klopp confirms Joel Matip has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. The knee injury will likely sideline the 32-year-old for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joel Matip ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the recent 4-3 win over Fulham.
Source : 90min