Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool '1% chance' of knocking Real Madrid out of Champions League

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he believes Liverpool have only a 'one percent chance' of knocking Real Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Reds were thoroughly beaten 5-2 in the first leg of their round of 16 clash with Real Madrid, despite going two goals up inside the opening 15 minutes.

Braces from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, plus a goal from Eder Militao, have put Los Blancos in a commanding position going into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Klopp admitted that he wasn't confident about getting a result.

"What I said after the game three weeks ago was that Madrid are through to the next round," he said.

"But three weeks later, we know there is a game to play and if it is only a one percent chance, I would like to give it a try.

"In this room, 100 percent of people think we have no chance. If I am the only one who thinks we have a little, that's fine.

"It's Real Madrid, they are three goals up. It's not something you want for Christmas, but we have nothing to lose. We are alone with a little belief, in with a chance of doing it."

