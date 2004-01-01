Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Features
News and Views
Liverpool FC Podcast
Liverpool FC Videos
Club Info
Honours & Information
Cup History
League History
Footymad
Reds Mad
Reds Latest
Reds News
Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool transfer promise ahead of summer window
Tweet
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has further discussed the club's summer transfer plans....
Read more here
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Man City 4 Liverpool 1 Watch the highlights
03 Apr 15:30 - LFC Click, 67 views 1 replies
Klopp previews Chelsea clash
03 Apr 15:30 - LFC Click, 49 views 0 replies
Klopp comments on Rodgers and Potter sackings
03 Apr 15:20 - LFC Click, 53 views 0 replies
Hard talk with Virgil van Dijk
03 Apr 12:00 - LFC Click, 100 views 0 replies
Liverpool linked with second Chelsea midfielder
02 Apr 21:00 - LFC Click, 79 views 0 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Liverpool FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Reds Messageboards