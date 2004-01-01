Jurgen Klopp offers support to Gary Lineker over BBC row

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confessed he 'cannot understand' how Gary Lineker could be removed from his role as Match of the Day presenter.

Lineker was told to temporarily step down from his role as host of the BBC's football highlights show after posting a tweet in which he compared the UK Government's language concerning asylum to that used in 1930s Germany.

The decision to punish Lineker has led to serious uproar directed towards the BBC, with numerous presenters and pundits, including Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, all refusing to present Match of the Day in support of Lineker.

In the Premier League, players and clubs will not speak with the BBC this weekend.

Klopp was asked for his thoughts on the situation, and he used the opportunity to stand by Lineker.

"I’m not native but I cannot see why you would ask someone to step back for saying that,” Klopp said on Saturday after Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

READ NEXT

“I’m not sure if it is a language issue or not but that is the world we are living in. Everybody wants to be so concerned about doing things in the right manner, saying the right stuff. If you don’t do that then you create a s**t storm, it is a really difficult world to live in.

"If I understand it right, it is a message, an opinion about human rights and that should be possible to say.”

Klopp added: "It is not about me now showing the BBC, it is not that the guy with the BBC mic is a bad person.

"I heard about the ‘rules’ of BBC that you are not allowed to have these opinions, it is a difficult world to live in. I can’t say more."